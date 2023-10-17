Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held on Friday October 6, the 215 guests enjoyed an evening of fundraising fun, live entertainment from local band ‘Amber Falls, and fabulous food, as they came together to recognise the wonderful work of the 10 finalists.

All 10 shortlisted nominees were individuals and volunteers from the Wakefield District, who each received an award for their efforts and contributions to their local communities.

Over 2,300 votes were cast for the People’s Choice Award in preceding weeks.

Unsung Heroes Awards 2023.

The audience watched a series of short films that introduced the finalists and demonstrated the impact of their selflessness and commitment towards improving the lives of others.

The ceremony was once again hosted by presenter Duncan Wood.

The specialist category of Outstanding Young Person was won by Lilly Goodall, an eight-year-old from Hemsworth.

A young carer, Lilly has continually raised funds for local causes, including buying 112 Easter eggs for the local hospital’s children’s ward.

The finalist that won the public vote and, therefore, the recipient of the People’s Choice Award was James Bradley, a wonderfully prolific volunteer who gives the majority of his spare time to a range of different causes and organisations across Wakefield.

He received 40 per cent of all votes cast – so many people agreed that he was a very worthy winner.

The Foundation’s Overall Winner award was won by Mark Roberts, who runs the Kettlethorpe Guardian’s Boxing Club.

The people who nominated Mark said that he puts his heart and soul into the club, supporting many young people who come through its doors.

He wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, however, he was well represented by his two grandsons, Benjamin and Travis, who collected his accolades on his behalf.

At the end of the evening, the Chairman of the Community Foundation, David Dinmore, thanked everyone who made the event possible – including the headline sponsors, Prosper Wakefield, and other local businesses, for their kind support and donations of raffle prizes for the event.