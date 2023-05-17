The exhibition, The Medieval Magnified, will be unveiled on Tuesday, May 30 with a family-friendly event featuring salt dough seal making, medieval catapults, and writing with a real feather and iron gall ink.

Members of the Leeds Waits will be providing music and sharing instruments from the middle ages throughout the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire History Centre said: “This exhibition takes a close-up look at the fantastic medieval archives in our collections - including our oldest document from 1138!

The West Yorkshire History Centre in Kirkgate, Wakefield, is hosting a medieval exhibition family fun day at the end of May.

“Explore the stories of how and why they were made and the incredible journeys that brought them to West Yorkshire and the calligraphy, seals and inks that make them so special."

The free event at the centre in Kirkgate will be open from 10am to 4pm with no booking required.

Advertisement Hide Ad