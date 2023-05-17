News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’

Wakefield's West Yorkshire History Centre to unveil medieval exhibit with family-friendly event

The West Yorkshire History Centre in Wakefield is inviting families to take a trip to the Middle Ages with a new exhibition at the end of this month.

By Shawna Healey
Published 17th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The exhibition, The Medieval Magnified, will be unveiled on Tuesday, May 30 with a family-friendly event featuring salt dough seal making, medieval catapults, and writing with a real feather and iron gall ink.

Members of the Leeds Waits will be providing music and sharing instruments from the middle ages throughout the morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire History Centre said: “This exhibition takes a close-up look at the fantastic medieval archives in our collections - including our oldest document from 1138!

The West Yorkshire History Centre in Kirkgate, Wakefield, is hosting a medieval exhibition family fun day at the end of May.The West Yorkshire History Centre in Kirkgate, Wakefield, is hosting a medieval exhibition family fun day at the end of May.
The West Yorkshire History Centre in Kirkgate, Wakefield, is hosting a medieval exhibition family fun day at the end of May.
Most Popular

“Explore the stories of how and why they were made and the incredible journeys that brought them to West Yorkshire and the calligraphy, seals and inks that make them so special."

The free event at the centre in Kirkgate will be open from 10am to 4pm with no booking required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wakefield drug-dealing holidaymaker arrested as he lands at Manchester Airport
Related topics:Wakefield