Wakefield’s Youth Parliament representatives speak at House of Commons on cost of living crisis ​

Toheed Khan, member of Youth Parliament for Wakefield West and Zac Gaskell, member of Youth Parliament for Wakefield East, recently represented Wakefield when they joined 249 fellow members of the UK Youth Parliament, at their annual House of Commons sitting in Parliament.

Toheed was selected by Deputy Speaker, Dame Rosie Winterburn to speak during the debate on the cost of living and health.Toheed spoke about the impact that food poverty has on learning, stating that “the UK now has more food banks than McDonalds, and people were now having to choose between eating and heating.”

He also shared that he had recently spoken with a constituent who had said she should be able to go to school to learn and not have to worry about how she was going to eat.

Zac Gaskell, Member of Youth Parliament for Wakefield East, and Toheed Khan, Member of Youth Parliament for Wakefield West.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “We are very proud of our Youth Parliament Members, they are a credit to our district, and it is so important that they are using their voices to

highlight issues that matter and affect young people.”

UK Youth Parliament members took part in five debates in the Commons Chambers on important issues, covering the cost of living crisis, the impact of discrimination and health, the environment, education and mental health.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health added: “Well done to Toheed for speaking up on the cost of living crisis, which affects many residents across the district who are struggling due to the rising costs of household bills and groceries, making it more difficult to make ends meet.

Toheed Khan, Member of Youth Parliament for Wakefield West.

“We are working with partner organisations to provide support for all residents concerned about the cost-of-living crisis and have put together a guide of all the support available.”

Find out more at www.wakefieldcouncil.com/costofliving.

The debate can be viewed on Parliament live tv: Parliamentlive.tv - UK Youth Parliament. Toheed can be seen from 14:53 of the video.

The Prime Minister has provided a response to the debates and MYPs which can be seen on the British Youth Council page.