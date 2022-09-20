‘Wakey Green Trail’ helps Wakefield residents to live in a more environmentally friendly way

The event, which has been organised by Wakefield Council and its waste partner, Renewi, The Ridings and social enterprise Grow Wakefield, takes place on Saturday September 24 from 10am to 4pm.

The event has been arranged as part of Recycling Week (September 19-25) and Great Big Green Week (September 24 to October 2).

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “This is going to be a fun and interactive day packed with activities and information to help families understand how they can live in a more environmentally friendly way, as well as saving money.

The Ridings will host a ‘green trail’ with free, family-friendly activities and information on living in a more environmentally friendly way.

“I know that lots of people want to make changes in their lives but don’t always know how, so this is a great opportunity to get involved and get some ideas – there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Various activities will be taking place throughout the day, alongside information stalls to encourage and help people to live a more sustainable lifestyle, whilst reducing living costs. This includes:

Garden play with The Hepworth – opportunities for families to draw, play and make and enjoy the outdoors and natural environment Advice from Grow Wakefield on growing your own fruit and veg and upcycling items to make garden resources Recycling games with Wakefield Council’s waste partner Renewi Be inspired by Wakefield Museum’s World of Good exhibition and make a green pledge Environment-themed children’s story times at Rainbow Playrooms at 10.30am and 2.30pm Craft activities at My Eco Baby, 10am-2.30pm

Other organisations including Wakefield Council’s Climate Change team, Wakefield Libraries, Wakefield District Cycle Forum, Just Transition Wakefield, Normanton School Uniform Exchange and The Crow’s Rest Bakehouse will be attending and able to give advice, information and demonstrations.

Most of the activities will be taking place through the day and people are invited to drop in.

Recycling Week will also see the launch of the new Wakefield Recycles app. It’s free to download and provides a convenient source of information and advice on what goes in each bin, tips on how to recycle and dispose of rubbish correctly and locating your nearest recycling centre.