The event, which co-incided with Hospice Care Week 2022, was launched to raise awareness of hospice care across the Wakefield district, and to raise vital funds to support the vital services provided.

Throughout Pyjama Day, the Wakefield Hospice mascot, Treacle – wearing his own nightgown, visited a number of supporters and ventured around Wakefield to raise further awareness and say thank you to the hundreds of people who got involved.

Theresa Barrett, individual giving fundraiser officer at the hospice, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to every single person and business which got behind our inaugural Pyjama Day.

“It was fantastic to see so many people wearing their PJs in support of Wakefield Hospice – from networking events to karate lessons, hairdressers to football teams, it really felt like the whole of Wakefield was keen to show their support for their local hospice.

“The concept of Pyjama Day was chosen as everyone knows the warm, cosy and safe feeling you get when you wear your pyjamas, and it is that same warm and safe feeling we aim to provide for every patient and their family when they come to the hospice.”

The funds raised from Pyjama Day will go directly to the hospice’s Resilience Appeal, aiming to raise an additional £250,000 on top of their annual running costs as they fight back from the impacts brought about by the Covid outbreak and lockdowns of the last few years, and continue to battle through the current challenging financial times too.

Theresa added: “We understand how fragile the current economic climate is, but we must continue fundraising in order to ensure Wakefield Hospice remains here for patients and their families when they need us most.

“Although we were asking for just a £2 donation per person, it was heart-warming to see the fundraising efforts that so many people went to, and whether you donated £2 or £20, once again a big thank you from all at Wakefield Hospice.”

Amongst those who got involved and wore their favourite PJs for the day include city-centre businesses Academy Care and Red Rock Partnership, event sponsor OE Electrics, Zumba participants at Good Vibe Tribe and representatives from over 100 local businesses who attended the We Are Wakefield networking event at Normanton Golf Club.

To find out more about fundraising opportunities with Wakefield Hospice and their Resilience Appeal, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331400.

OE Electrics The OE Electrics team in their Sunday best pyjamas to support Wakefield Hospice's PJ fundraiser.

The team at Red Rock Partnership The team at Red Rock Partnership got involved in the fundraising activities for Wakefield Hospice.

Wakefield Hospice care staff Wakefield Hospice care staff Sue, Cathryn and Janet in their pjs and dressing gowns.

Medevent staff with Treacle Medevent staff with Wakefield Hospice mascot, Treacle.