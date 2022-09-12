Wakey Wakey - put on your pjs and support Wakefield Hospice

The event will take place on Friday, October 7, just before Hospice Care Week - a week dedicated to highlighting the vital work and impact that hospices make across the UK.

Whether going to work, to school or simply heading out for the day, Wakefield Hospice is asking supporters to put on their pjs and make a minimum donation of just £2, with all funds raised going towards the charity’s Resilience Appeal.

The appeal aims to raise £250,000 to safeguard the hospice’s future during these financially uncertain times.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their favourite pyjamas throughout the day in a bid to raise vital funds for Wakefield Hospice.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at the hospice, said: “Our first ever Wakefield Hospice Pyjama Day is the perfect opportunity for everyone across Wakefield to get behind their local hospice.“We’ve all had those

days where we wish we could just turn off the alarm and stay in bed - well our Pyjama Day may not be able to give you a day off, but having the opportunity to stay in your favourite pair of PJs for the day just might be the next best thing!

“Every penny raised really does make such a difference. We appreciate the challenging financial times and current economic fragility that is affecting so many across the country, but we must continue raising funds so that those in the local community can receive the quality care they need and deserve.

“For just £2 – less than the price of a cup of coffee – you can play your part in ensuring that Wakefield Hospice remains resilient through these uncertain times.”

The Pyjama Day follows on from a successful ‘Pyjama Walk’ in July, which saw hundreds of individuals come together to complete an evening five or eight mile walk whilst wearing their favourite nightwear.