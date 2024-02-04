Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Using completely edible surplus stock caused by factors such as imperfections or mis-labelling, Morrisons has provided over 2,600 tonnes of food to thousands of families across the UK that may otherwise have been wasted.

Wakefield based Rathbones Bakery has provided over 12 tonnes of bakery delights - the equivalent of 15,000 rolls - including loaves, crumpets and scotch pancakes.

The bakery is part of the scheme supporting their local communities across the TBBT’s 120 hubs - including five down the road in Doncaster and ten spread across the neighbouring borough of Kirklees.

Morrisons manufacturing and logistic sites across the UK have been working with, award -winning affordable food charity, The Bread and Butter Thing, to help distribute over 7.8 million meals in the last 12 months to low income families.

Mark Game, CEO of The Bread and Butter Thing, said: “In 2023, the families we support are facing ever increasing pressures financially.

"Over half of our members tell us that they have £50 or less left of the family budget to spend on essentials such as food after housing and energy bills.

" Our food clubs provide access to affordable, nutritious food to low income households in some of the most deprived areas of the UK, helping families eat better and stretch their household budgets.

Wakefield Bakery Rathbones is involved with Morrison's in helping "The Bread and Butter Thing"'s charity scheme to help during the cost of living crisis

"Morrisons has been one of our staunchest supporters, working alongside The Bread and Butter Thing since its inception. We are delighted and grateful that Morrisons teams across the country are doing everything they can to support our members.”

Sophie Throup, Technical & Sustainability Director for Manufacturing at Morrisons, said: “Our sites work really hard to ensure we have little no waste in our supply chains but where we do have surplus stock or when food isn’t quite to our standards for store - whether that’s because the product is over or undersized or close to its end of life but still completely safe to eat, that we get these items to those who need it the most.”