Every year, 30,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire, with around 2,000 diagnosed across Wakefield and the Five Towns area.

Yorkshire Cancer Research’s annual Step Out for Yorkshire campaign aims to raise awareness of the link between exercise and cancer by inviting people to get active and enjoy the outdoors while raising vital funds to help save lives in the region.

The charity funds researchers who pioneer early diagnosis and discover new and better treatments to help more people survive cancer.

And it has pioneered the introduction of exercise as a treatment for cancer in Yorkshire by funding ‘Active Together’ programmes across the region, which provides individualised exercise, nutritional and psychological support to help patients prepare for, respond to, and recover from cancer treatment.

Sara Williamson, 53, from Pontefract, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and participated in an exercise programme funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research which enabled her to build up her strength for chemotherapy.

She said: “I really believe I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for the exercise programme and how it improved both my physical and my mental health.

"I now lead a support group for people affected by cancer to help them improve their wellbeing before, during and post-treatment. We do Pilates, walks, boxercise and dance classes.

Sara Williamson, of Pontefract, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

“It’s amazing to see how the diagnosis and treatment of cancer has improved since I was diagnosed.

"Every day is truly a gift to me and I do everything I can to help others facing the same situation as me. I have been building up my strength so I can achieve the 100-mile goal this May and will be walking, dancing and boxercising my way to the target.”

Evidence shows that exercise after a cancer diagnosis can halve a person’s risk of dying from cancer compared to those who are less active.

And it can also significantly reduce the risk of cancer coming back, in some cases by up to 66 per cent.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Exercise plays an important role in both lowering the risk of developing cancer and in cancer treatment and recovery.

"That's why we're inviting people across the region to get outside and get moving as part of our Step Out for Yorkshire campaign.

"As well as raising crucial funds, we hope it will give everyone the opportunity to boost their own health and wellbeing while enjoying all that beautiful Yorkshire has to offer.”

Taking place throughout May, Your 100 provides an opportunity to boost your own wellbeing by getting outdoors and exploring our beautiful region. Walk cycle or run 100 miles in May and make a difference to people with cancer.

It is your choice how you complete your 100 miles and you can take part wherever you are and enjoy your favourite places in Yorkshire or further afield.

