War of the Roses: West Yorkshire Police rugby team to compete in charity match for Andy's Man Club and Life for a Kid

Members of West Yorkshire Police’s very own rugby team are taking part in a War of the Roses challenge to raise funds for charity.

The match which is taking place at the Featherstone Rovers Millennium Stadium, will see West Yorkshire Police Rugby League Team members representing Yorkshire Police against Lancashire Police in a War of the Roses Rugby League battle which precedes an All Stars War of the Roses battle between ex-professionals.

The games will be raising funds for the Life for a Kid charity, who help children under 16 by offering funds and equipment to help them lead a better life and to also help children who require lifesaving or life changing operations.

The team will also be raising money to support the charity Andy’s Man Club, a mental health charity set up to provide support groups for men to attend and receive support for ongoing struggles.

Alex Daniels of West Yorkshire Police said: “These matches will be a great event and we’ll be raising some much-needed funds to support these great charities.

“We’d love to see as many people as possible coming down to support our team and cheer our officers on.”

The matches are taking place today. Wednesday, July 14, with the police match starting at 5.45pm and the all stars at 7.15pm.