Asda is offering a free warming breakfast to its customers in its cafes.

The initiative is open to all ages and is now running until March 20, daily from 8am to 12pm, in the retailers 205 Asda Cafés.

The partnership with Quaker will allow customers to enjoy a free bowl of porridge along with a cup of tea, coffee or hot chocolate, to warm up from the UK’s cold winter weather expected this week.

The new free breakfast initiative is now one of four that are live in Asda Café’s, alongside the popular Kids Eat for £1 which has served over 3.1 million meals since its launch in June 2022 and will continue support families are across the school holidays.

The £1 Winter Warmers initiative for our over 60s is available until the end of February offering soup, a roll and a hot drink.

Asda also offers local community groups the ‘community cuppa’ which offers community groups a warm and free place to meet with a free hot drink.

Already shoppers have taken to social media to praise the initiative, calling it a 'brilliant idea'. One wrote on Facebook: "Well done Asda. It's a great idea. A lot of people will be very grateful."

Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We know that at this time of year, customers feel an additional strain on household budgets, especially with the colder weather.