Warning for Jet2 passengers booking to fly from Manchester Airport
and live on Freeview channel 276
Starting next month, holidaymakers will need to double check which terminal they are departing from as the airline expands its programme of flights.
Usually Jet2 operates from Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport, but from March 20 some of its flights will operate from Terminal 1.
The airline said that there will be some services which will continue to operate from Terminal 2, which is why they say it’s important to check before you fly.
The change will come into force ahead of the Easter Holidays when many families will be planning a getaway.
Jet2 said on its website: ”Up to and including 19 March 2024, our flights will operate from Terminal 2 (T2) at Manchester Airport. From 20 March 2024, our programme of flights at Manchester Airport is getting bigger and better! That means some of our flights will operate at Terminal 1 (T1), while others will continue to operate at Terminal 2 (T2).”
The airline said that passengers should also make sure that they have all of their travel extras, such as parking and lounge bookings, made for the correct terminal.
They urged people to check with any companies they may have used to pre-book parking or airport lounges, or to contact Jet2Extras or the Manchester Airport Group if they have booked directly with them.
From March 20 Jet2 will operate flights to the following destinations to and from Manchester Airport’s Terminal 1:
Athens
Bodrum
Corfu
Crete (Chania)
Crete (Heraklion)
DalamanFaro
Izmir
Kalamata
Kefalonia
Kos
Lesvos (Mytilene)
Madeira (Funchal)
Naples
Porto
Preveza
Rhodes
Rome (Fiumicino)
Santorini
Sicily (Catania)
Skiathos
Venice (Marco Polo)
Zante
From March 20 Jet2 will operate flights to the following destinations to and from Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2:
Agadir
Alicante
Almeira
Antalya
Barcelona
Bergen
Bergerac
Bourgas
Budapest
Chambery
Dubrovnik
Fuerteventura
Geneva
Girona
Gran Canaria
Grenoble Ibiza
Innsbruck
Krakow
Lanzarote
Larnaca
Lyon
Majorca
Malaga
Malta
Marrakech
Menorca
Nice
Paphos
Pisa
Prague
Reus
Reykjavik
Salzburg
Sardinia
Split
Tenerife
Thessaloniki (Halkidiki)
Tivat
Turin
Verona
Vienna
For further information or help, contact Jet2.com on 0333 300 0042 or Jet2holidays on 0333 300 0737.