Starting next month, holidaymakers will need to double check which terminal they are departing from as the airline expands its programme of flights.

Usually Jet2 operates from Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport, but from March 20 some of its flights will operate from Terminal 1.

The airline said that there will be some services which will continue to operate from Terminal 2, which is why they say it’s important to check before you fly.

The change will come into force ahead of the Easter Holidays when many families will be planning a getaway.

Jet2 said on its website: ”Up to and including 19 March 2024, our flights will operate from Terminal 2 (T2) at Manchester Airport. From 20 March 2024, our programme of flights at Manchester Airport is getting bigger and better! That means some of our flights will operate at Terminal 1 (T1), while others will continue to operate at Terminal 2 (T2).”

The airline said that passengers should also make sure that they have all of their travel extras, such as parking and lounge bookings, made for the correct terminal.

They urged people to check with any companies they may have used to pre-book parking or airport lounges, or to contact Jet2Extras or the Manchester Airport Group if they have booked directly with them.

From March 20 Jet2 will operate flights to the following destinations to and from Manchester Airport’s Terminal 1:

Athens

Bodrum

Corfu

Crete (Chania)

Crete (Heraklion)

DalamanFaro

Izmir

Kalamata

Kefalonia

Kos

Lesvos (Mytilene)

Madeira (Funchal)

Naples

Porto

Preveza

Rhodes

Rome (Fiumicino)

Santorini

Sicily (Catania)

Skiathos

Venice (Marco Polo)

Zante

From March 20 Jet2 will operate flights to the following destinations to and from Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2:

Agadir

Alicante

Almeira

Antalya

Barcelona

Bergen

Bergerac

Bourgas

Budapest

Chambery

Dubrovnik

Fuerteventura

Geneva

Girona

Gran Canaria

Grenoble Ibiza

Innsbruck

Krakow

Lanzarote

Larnaca

Lyon

Majorca

Malaga

Malta

Marrakech

Menorca

Nice

Paphos

Pisa

Prague

Reus

Reykjavik

Salzburg

Sardinia

Split

Tenerife

Thessaloniki (Halkidiki)

Tivat

Turin

Verona

Vienna