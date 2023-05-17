Warning to holidaymakers heading to Spain as Ryanair and easyJet pilots consider strike action

The Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (SEPLA) is considering more strikes over the summer months in all the airlines represented by the union.

The union says it is unhappy with the a “minimum services” law that requires pilots to report to work to service at a minimum 90 per cent of scheduled flights even while engaged in labour action to protest pay rates.

Secretary General of SEPLA, Javier Fernández said in a news conference that striking could be on the table.

Holidaymakers heading to Spain face potential summer of chaos as pilots at a dozen airlines including Ryanair and easyJet consider strike action.

Currently, SEPLA has union representation in Air Nostrum, Air Europa, Iberia, Iberia Express, Vueling, Ryanair, easyJet, Norwegian, Swiftair, Plus Ultra, Jet 2, Eurowings and Evelop.

According to reports, other work groups such as air traffic controllers, flight attendants, and possibly ground transportation could join in the strike actions to pressure both the airlines and the Spanish Government.

