News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’

Warning to holidaymakers heading to Spain as Ryanair and easyJet pilots consider strike action

Holidaymakers heading to Spain face potential summer of chaos as pilots at a dozen airlines including Ryanair, Jet2 and easyJet consider strike action.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th May 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:10 BST

The Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (SEPLA) is considering more strikes over the summer months in all the airlines represented by the union.

The union says it is unhappy with the a “minimum services” law that requires pilots to report to work to service at a minimum 90 per cent of scheduled flights even while engaged in labour action to protest pay rates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Secretary General of SEPLA, Javier Fernández said in a news conference that striking could be on the table.

Holidaymakers heading to Spain face potential summer of chaos as pilots at a dozen airlines including Ryanair and easyJet consider strike action.Holidaymakers heading to Spain face potential summer of chaos as pilots at a dozen airlines including Ryanair and easyJet consider strike action.
Holidaymakers heading to Spain face potential summer of chaos as pilots at a dozen airlines including Ryanair and easyJet consider strike action.
Most Popular

Currently, SEPLA has union representation in Air Nostrum, Air Europa, Iberia, Iberia Express, Vueling, Ryanair, easyJet, Norwegian, Swiftair, Plus Ultra, Jet 2, Eurowings and Evelop.

According to reports, other work groups such as air traffic controllers, flight attendants, and possibly ground transportation could join in the strike actions to pressure both the airlines and the Spanish Government.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement issued on May 8, SEPLA announced the call for eight new strike days at Air Europa for May 22, 23, 25, 26, 29 and 30 and June 1 and 2 at all bases and work centres in Spain.

Related topics:SpainRyanairJet2Government