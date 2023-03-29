Fryston Warriors Juniors U9s travelled over 40 minutes to the otherside of York on Sunday, March 26, to play against New Earswick All Black's.

Aimee Redman, the team’s first aider, said: We played absolutely outstanding rugby for 40 minutes scoring 86 tries.”

"Some of our players have played before and others are new to the game.”

Fryston Warriors Juniors u9s played a fantastic game of rugby.

The Warriors were victorious with an 86 - 32 win.

The team is family-run by Aimee, sister Hollie Redman who is the team manager, and brother-in-law and team coach, Ben Yeates.

Both Ben and Hollie’s two sons Rudi and Lucas Yeates also play for the team.

Aimee said: “We just want to say a huge well done to our players.”