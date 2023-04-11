Watch hapless mum face plant herself in the street while struggling with bagfuls of Easter eggs

Amy Gillott, 32, was rushing to leave her friend Katie Cooper's house carrying mountains of chocolate goodies to take home for her kids.

But in her rush to get back the car on Saturday afternoon she took a tumble - and both Amy and her bags went flying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie, 39, were still inside enjoying the Easter celebrations as Amy rushed off.

The two mums were able to watch the hilarious moment back thanks to Katie's CCTV. (SWNS)

But the two mums, both from Wakefield, were able to watch the hilarious moment back thanks to Katie's CCTV.

Amy, an admin assistant, said: "It did hurt but I got up as soon as possible because there was a car, I was embarrassed more than anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's pretty funny because I hadn't drank anything, I just tripped over my flipflop.

"Suddenly, there I was stumbling away, everything falling out of my gift bags."

Katie, a nail technician, said everyone was "belly laughing" as they watched the footage back.

Katie said: "She couldn't believe it was caught on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad