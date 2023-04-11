News you can trust since 1852
Watch hapless mum face plant herself in the street while struggling with bagfuls of Easter eggs

This is the hilarious moment a hapless mum tripped over and face planted herself in the street while struggling with bagfuls of Easter eggs.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:27 BST

Amy Gillott, 32, was rushing to leave her friend Katie Cooper's house carrying mountains of chocolate goodies to take home for her kids.

But in her rush to get back the car on Saturday afternoon she took a tumble - and both Amy and her bags went flying.

Katie, 39, were still inside enjoying the Easter celebrations as Amy rushed off.

The two mums were able to watch the hilarious moment back thanks to Katie's CCTV. (SWNS)The two mums were able to watch the hilarious moment back thanks to Katie's CCTV. (SWNS)
But the two mums, both from Wakefield, were able to watch the hilarious moment back thanks to Katie's CCTV.

Amy, an admin assistant, said: "It did hurt but I got up as soon as possible because there was a car, I was embarrassed more than anything.

"It's pretty funny because I hadn't drank anything, I just tripped over my flipflop.

"Suddenly, there I was stumbling away, everything falling out of my gift bags."

Katie, a nail technician, said everyone was "belly laughing" as they watched the footage back.

Katie said: "She couldn't believe it was caught on CCTV.

"We were laughing our heads off at it - including Amy - although her knees told a different story the next day."

