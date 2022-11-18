Paranormal investigator Andrew Pollard at Sandal Castle in Wakefield

Postman-by-day Andrew Pollard – who goes by the YouTube name Yorkshire Ghost Guy – visited Sandal Castle in search of the supernatural.

Mr Pollard was equipped with his ghost-detecting gear and filmed his experiences, though windy weather, he said, made it more difficult to communicate.

He said: "I’m happy with the video but I’ll have to do a better one. Didn’t go as well but I’ll come back pretty soon with a better one.”

In the video Mr Pollard can be seen exploring the nooks and crannies of Sandal Castle.

He attempts to communicate with spirits using a dictaphone, a K2 device – used for monitoring electrical signals – “spirit box” radio device, which scans AM and FM frequencies.

In the Battle of Wakefield in 1640 the Duke of York was mortally wounded and around 2,500 people died fighting in the surrounding area of Sandal Magna.

On the video it appears that the attempt to communicate is unsuccessful.

Andrew Pollard

Mr Pollard, from Rotherham, said it is sometimes unclear what has been picked up from an investigation until the recordings are examined.

He said: "You don’t know how productive a night has been until you listen to it back. I once heard a woman’s voice saying ‘I have stabbed her’. It was weird, I captured it on a simple dictaphone.

“You can’t have a two way conversation so you have to go back. It doesn’t flow, you just get bits and bobs.”

Mr Pollard became interested in the supernatural about 20 years ago.

In the time since then he has gone out on investigations with groups and more recently as a solo operator.

He said he gave up looking into the paranormal after strange encounters at Rufford Abbey in Nottinghamshire.

“There were things happening there and there were things there that scared me.

“There’s always a concern that you are going to take something home with you.

"I don’t know if I believe in ghosts but I believe part of us does survive and you can communicate with it.”

As well as returning to Sandal Castle Mr Pollard would like to investigate any Wakefield pubs that claim to be haunted.