Watch the district: The best films and TV shows filmed in Wakefield throughout the years

Here’s some of the best TV shows and films – and bread adverts - that have been filmed in Wakefield.

Unbeknown to many, Wakefield and Pontefract have provided a variety of filming locations for a range of television shows and movies.

From Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford to Pontefract Castle, viewers may spot some familiar locations that they’ll see in a new light next time they visit.

Here are 10 of the most popular motion pictures filmed across the district: – how many do you recognise?

1. National Treasure The Channel 4 drama starring Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters was filmed in Wakefield's County Hall, as well as parts of Pontefract and Normanton. All episodes are available on All4. Photo: CHannel 4 Photo Sales

2. Warbutons This advert featuring A-lister Sylvester Stallone was filmed at the Warburtons’ factory in Normanton, Chantry Bridge in Wakefield with footage of the the canal footbridge in Castleford and Heath Common. Photo: Jeff Moore Photo Sales

3. The Sacred King This short film based of what is often called ‘the prison speech’ in William Shakespeare’s history tragedy Richard II was filmed in the dungeons of Pontefract Castle. The film is available on Youtube. Photo: The Sacred King Photo Sales

4. Black Work The thriller mini-series starring Sheridan Smith and Douglas Henshall was filmed in Castleford. The series is available on ITVX. Photo: Handout Photo Sales