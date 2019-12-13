Watch the moment a firefighter proposes to his girlfriend at graduation ceremony

There were several reasons to celebrate at the 200th West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service trainee course graduation ceremony yesterday.

A total of 22 firefighters graduated, ready to keep the public safe across West Yorkshire, and to add to the excitement one used the ceremony to pop a big question to his girlfriend.

Following the water display ceremony, and in front of friends, family and fire officers James Edgar asked his girlfriend of five years, Helena Bancroft, if she would do him the honour of becoming his wife.

Helena was thrilled and immediately responded “YES!”

James said: “I’ve thought about proposing for a long time, and thought it would be a special way to do it after the ceremony today. But when my fellow trainees found out about it they insisted I should do it as part of the graduation display - in front of everyone!

“We got it all planned out, everyone was really supportive even to the point where they planned that they could turn the hoses on her if she did say no!

The momebnt James asked his girlfriend of five years, Helena, if she would do him the honour of becoming his wife.

“But obviously I’m so happy she said yes – we’ve no plans for the wedding at the moment, we’re just going to enjoy being engaged for a bit.”