Mark Vernon caught the video of the ghost in Wakefield Cathedral. (Picture: Mark Vernon)

Mark Vernon, who has been a paranormal investigator for over 40 years claimed the ghost was the spirit of a 12th century monk called Father Daniel.

The video, which was taken in 2016, shows footage of a ghost-like figure floating within the Cathedral.

Mark said:"I was investigating it for 40 minutes - I caught a ghost, a shadow man, walking past my camera in broad daylight."

The ghost hunter claimed the spirit even spoke to him during the encounter.

"If you listen carefully when it appears, I do believe he says ‘I'm here.’ He has a bit of a saucy mouth I'm afraid."

Mark is adamant there are more ghosts in the historic building.

The video, on You Tube, courtesy of Mark Vernon.