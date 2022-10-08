News you can trust since 1852
Watch the moment a man finds evidence of a 'ghost' in Wakefield Cathedral

A paranormal investigator filmed the spine-chilling moment he saw something ‘floating’ through Wakefield Cathedral.

By Kara McKune
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 7:00 pm - 1 min read
Mark Vernon caught the video of the ghost in Wakefield Cathedral. (Picture: Mark Vernon)
Mark Vernon, who has been a paranormal investigator for over 40 years claimed the ghost was the spirit of a 12th century monk called Father Daniel.

The video, which was taken in 2016, shows footage of a ghost-like figure floating within the Cathedral.

Mark said:"I was investigating it for 40 minutes - I caught a ghost, a shadow man, walking past my camera in broad daylight."

The ghost hunter claimed the spirit even spoke to him during the encounter.

"If you listen carefully when it appears, I do believe he says ‘I'm here.’ He has a bit of a saucy mouth I'm afraid."

Mark is adamant there are more ghosts in the historic building.

The video, on You Tube, courtesy of Mark Vernon.

