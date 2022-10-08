Watch the moment a man finds evidence of a 'ghost' in Wakefield Cathedral
A paranormal investigator filmed the spine-chilling moment he saw something ‘floating’ through Wakefield Cathedral.
Mark Vernon, who has been a paranormal investigator for over 40 years claimed the ghost was the spirit of a 12th century monk called Father Daniel.
The video, which was taken in 2016, shows footage of a ghost-like figure floating within the Cathedral.
Mark said:"I was investigating it for 40 minutes - I caught a ghost, a shadow man, walking past my camera in broad daylight."
The ghost hunter claimed the spirit even spoke to him during the encounter.
"If you listen carefully when it appears, I do believe he says ‘I'm here.’ He has a bit of a saucy mouth I'm afraid."
Mark is adamant there are more ghosts in the historic building.
The video, on You Tube, courtesy of Mark Vernon.