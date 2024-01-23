Watch these clever rats who have worked out how to climb up and eat from a bird feeder in Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The clip, taken by Faye Noon at the feeder at Lock Lane Wildlife Gardens, has received mixed reactions on social media.

One resident was disgusted, saying: “I would have been screaming if I saw all them. Yuck!”

Another said they understood that rats need to eat as well, saying: “It's a wildlife garden – rats are highly intelligent wildlife!”

The rats were spotted in a bird garden in Castleford

Rats feed mostly at night and they prefer cereal products but are omnivorous and will eat almost anything that humans eat.

They live anywhere where they have access to food, water and shelter.

In homes, they will live in roof spaces, wall cavities or under floorboards. In gardens, they will burrow into grassy banks or under sheds, or they can also be found living in sewer systems.