Watch timelapse footage shows teams lifting the new bridge and stairs into place at Castleford station

The new footbridge, which is fitted with lifts to make it fully accessible, will link the recently improved station building and facilities to the station’s reconstructed second platform, which has been out of use for more than 20 years.

Opening in 2023, the second platform and new signalling system will help trains to run reliably and on time, as well as eventually allowing more trains to run through Castleford.

A new track crossover has also been installed at Cutsyke to the west of the station to allow trains to use either platform in the future.

The new footbridge, which is fitted with lifts to make it fully accessible, will link the recently improved station building and facilities to the station’s reconstructed second platform, which has been out of use for more than 20 years.

The work was successfully delivered as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will enable the Castleford line to divert trains and keep passengers moving during major upgrades on the main line between York and Leeds.

Andrew Morgan, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail said: “A new platform and better signalling will revitalise rail for those travelling to, through or from Castleford station.

"This latest milestone marks a huge moment in a scheme which will ultimately offer a fully accessible, better served station for people in the town.

“It also means that going forward, we’ll be able to keep passengers moving on trains by diverting them via Castleford while we deliver the major Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new footbridge, which is fitted with lifts to make it fully accessible, will link the recently improved station building and facilities to the station’s reconstructed second platform, which has been out of use for more than 20 years.