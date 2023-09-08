Watch: Wakefield remembers Queen Elizabeth II a year on from her death
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday, September 8 2022, at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family and that her loss would be "deeply felt" around the world.
He said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.
"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
Marking a year since that day, the leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “Today will be an emotional day as we mark a year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
“In the days following her death last year, we saw an incredible outpouring of love, as well as a lot of grief at the sad news.
“The Queen was remarkable. She served her country and the Commonwealth with dedication and commitment. And she shaped our lives for more than seven decades with an unparalleled contribution to public life.
“Her death brought people from across our district together to mourn her loss. I hope you will join me in paying your respects to our late Queen today.“
Wakefield Council has also made a video, ‘The Queen Remembered’, which shows how the district came together to pay their respects, following the death of the Queen, and features tributes and recollections from residents and Coun Jeffrey.