News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Watch: Wakefield remembers Queen Elizabeth II a year on from her death

A year on from her death, Queen Elizabeth II remains a symbol of stability as people in Wakefield – and across the world - pay tribute to her remarkable life of service today.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
The video, ‘The Queen Remembered’, shows how the district came together to pay their respects, following the death of the Queen.The video, ‘The Queen Remembered’, shows how the district came together to pay their respects, following the death of the Queen.
The video, ‘The Queen Remembered’, shows how the district came together to pay their respects, following the death of the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday, September 8 2022, at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family and that her loss would be "deeply felt" around the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

Most Popular

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Marking a year since that day, the leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “Today will be an emotional day as we mark a year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“In the days following her death last year, we saw an incredible outpouring of love, as well as a lot of grief at the sad news.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Queen was remarkable. She served her country and the Commonwealth with dedication and commitment. And she shaped our lives for more than seven decades with an unparalleled contribution to public life.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday, September 8 at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday, September 8 at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday, September 8 at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

“Her death brought people from across our district together to mourn her loss. I hope you will join me in paying your respects to our late Queen today.“

Wakefield Council has also made a video, ‘The Queen Remembered’, which shows how the district came together to pay their respects, following the death of the Queen, and features tributes and recollections from residents and Coun Jeffrey.

Related topics:Charles IIIWakefieldQueenDenise JefferyWakefield CouncilBalmoral