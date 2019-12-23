WDH appeal to make the lives of Wakefield families a little easier this Christmas

Wakefield District Housing (WDH) Tenancy Ready Team are making Christmas a little easier for Wakefield families this year.

With help from Radio Aire's Mission Christmas Appeal, 25 families will be helped across the district.

The appeal helps to make sure that local children have at least one present to open on Christmas Day.

Lee Beard, WDH's Homesearch manager, said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to help a further 25 families across the district who are either currently going through their initial Universal Credit claim, or on low income."

People donated new and unwrapped gifts to distribute to families who need that extra help.

WDH have been able to get extra help from the appeal, which is available to all registered charities, by submitting an application form Radio Aire then provided WDH with the gifts.

Last year their Tenancy Ready team were able to help five families have a better Christmas thanks to Radio Aire's Mission Christmas appeal and wanted to help more this year.

Mr Beard said: "It gives us a great pleasure to be able to help them ensure their children have something to open on Christmas morning and I'd like to thank Radio Aire for their continued support."