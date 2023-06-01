On Your Street, which won an award for Best Resident Involvement Initiative at the 2023 Northern Housing Awards, will see employees from across WDH visit customers at their homes to talk about the support WDH can offer and hand deliver its new ‘Customer Charter’, outlining the company’s commitments to customers.

The three-month project, which starts in June, will enable WDH employees to reach out to customers to listen and offer support on their doorstep.

Last year, On Your Street helped more than 5,700 customers who asked for support and WDH responded to 675 requests for money, benefit and debt advice.

Wakefield & District Housing are bringing back an award winning scheme to ensure their residents are happy and listened to. Picture: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

There were over 7,600 comments made by tenants and the feedback has been shared with Neighbourhood Panels who can discuss improvements at a street level.

Some of the improvements WDH has already made as a result include installing swing gates to reduce anti-social behaviour; providing off-street parking in places where they can; and holding ‘days of action’ with groups and other agencies to make improvements to estates.

Andy Wallhead, Chief Executive of WDH, said: “On Your Street is a fantastic scheme and I am excited that we get to do it again this summer.

