Sarah Roxby, who has worked in the housing sector for more than 30 years, is up for the honour at this year’s national Women in Housing Awards.

She leads WDH Housing and Health services which includes Care Link, a telecare service providing support to over 15,000 customers to help them stay independent within their own homes.

Sarah said she was surprised but very humbled to be nominated.

“I’m proud of championing the cause for women in housing and in the workplace and even more so in senior leadership roles,” she said.

"Hopefully this can inspire others to push on in their career, look at further development options and look to take some opportunities to move into more senior roles.

“We are very proud of all the health and housing work that we do at WDH to support our tenants. We have worked hard to create some strong partnerships and collaborations.

"It’s been a 15-year journey and we are now seeing the benefits of these across the district,” she added.

Alongside Care Link, WDH provides housing and health services that support people suffering with poor mental health through ‘Mental Health Navigators’ which is said to be a growing issue within the Wakefield district.

Over the past couple of years, WDH has also established ‘Housing Coordinators’ who work within hospitals across the district to remove housing related barriers that are preventing people from being discharged.

Andy Wallhead, Chief Executive at WDH, added: “We are incredibly proud of Sarah and the work she does to ensure our customers have access to quality health and wellbeing support.

"Being shortlisted for this award is a thoroughly deserved recognition of her dedication and we wish her the very best of luck for the final.”