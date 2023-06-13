News you can trust since 1852
WDH director shortlisted for "Woman of the Year" honour at national housing awards

WDH’s Service Director for Housing has been shortlisted for a Woman of the Year Award.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST- 2 min read

Sarah Roxby, who has worked in the housing sector for more than 30 years, is up for the honour at this year’s national Women in Housing Awards.

She leads WDH Housing and Health services which includes Care Link, a telecare service providing support to over 15,000 customers to help them stay independent within their own homes.

Sarah said she was surprised but very humbled to be nominated.

Sarah Roxby, WDH’s Service Director for Housing, has been shortlisted for the Woman of the Year Award at this year’s national Women in Housing Awards.
“I’m proud of championing the cause for women in housing and in the workplace and even more so in senior leadership roles,” she said.

"Hopefully this can inspire others to push on in their career, look at further development options and look to take some opportunities to move into more senior roles.

“We are very proud of all the health and housing work that we do at WDH to support our tenants. We have worked hard to create some strong partnerships and collaborations.

"It’s been a 15-year journey and we are now seeing the benefits of these across the district,” she added.

Sarah has been working in the housing sector for over 30 years, and is the current director of Housing and Health Services at WDH

Alongside Care Link, WDH provides housing and health services that support people suffering with poor mental health through ‘Mental Health Navigators’ which is said to be a growing issue within the Wakefield district.

Over the past couple of years, WDH has also established ‘Housing Coordinators’ who work within hospitals across the district to remove housing related barriers that are preventing people from being discharged.

Andy Wallhead, Chief Executive at WDH, added: “We are incredibly proud of Sarah and the work she does to ensure our customers have access to quality health and wellbeing support.

"Being shortlisted for this award is a thoroughly deserved recognition of her dedication and we wish her the very best of luck for the final.”

The Women in Housing awards celebrate leaders, innovators and changemakers across the housing sector as well as championing the successes of females in what is regarded as a typically male-dominated industry.Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held in Manchester on Monday June 26.

