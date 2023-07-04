WDH 'Love Where You Live' awards nominations begin with cash prizes up for grabs

Individuals and groups are invited to nominate in eight categories, including the Young Achiever Award, Community Group Award and the Best Garden Award.

Yorkshire’s largest social housing provider has rewarded almost 100 groups and individuals throughout the lifespan of the awards with over £25,000 of prizes given out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s event, held at Burntwood Court Hotel, saw a record number of nominations with 125 worthy causes put forward and eventually whittled down to eight winners.

2022 Digital in the Community Award winners, Ossett Through the Ages

The top three in each category take home a cash prize of £200, £100 or £50 thanks to our grounds maintenance partners and event sponsors, Tivoli.

WDH Chief Executive, Andy Wallhead said: “Our Love Where You Live awards are always the event I look forward to every year.

"We relish the chance to celebrate the wonderful things that these groups and individuals achieve for our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year, we saw a record number of nominations meaning more and more people are being recognised for their work and I’m in no doubt we’ll be celebrating some new names at our event in November.”

Last year’s Digital in the Community Award winners, Ossett Through the Ages, has over 10,500 members worldwide and celebrates all things past and present about Ossett.

This allows members to share their memories and stories and since 2015 the group has created a detailed, digital archive, allowing people to get involved in online discussions and help people trace their family history.

Anne-Marie Fawcett from Ossett Through the Ages, said: “Thank you to everyone who voted for us last year. We really appreciate it, but we want to say the award isn’t for us it’s for the whole community and the group. Our group would not be what it is without our wonderful members.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations for this year’s awards are now open and close on Sunday, July 30 2023.