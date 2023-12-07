WDH supporting Castleford students to gain 'vital' business experience during their T Levels

WDH is supporting students from Castleford College with industry placements as part of their T Level studies.

The seven students, all aged 16-18, are based within different teams throughout WDH, gaining valuable hands-on experience in their chosen sector as part of their T Level in management and administration.

The 45-day placement, worked in blocks of two or three weeks at a time, gives the students a chance to gain experience as well as specific business-related skills.

Student Lucy Dunford has spent her placement with the corporate services department at WDH, splitting her time between the marketing, risk and strategy teams.

T Level students at WDH: (L-R) Briana Summerscales, Courtney Waine, Mia Gilpin, Lucy Dunford, Joe Mudd, Murray Philip

Lucy said: “WDH has been a really welcoming place to work and the experience is complementing my college work.

"During my previous time on placement, I learnt some things about risk management and then as soon as I got back to college after the summer, we were learning about risk management.

"While everyone else was confused and asking questions, I felt like a brainbox because I knew all about it!

“My placement in corporate services is nice because I like being able to work with different people on different projects, it keeps the placement fun for me.

“I feel like if I need help with anything, everyone is more than helpful throughout the company and offers up their time.”

Student Isaiah Asher’s placement is with WDH’s technical services team.

He added: “My expectations in terms of the experience I would have at this stage have been exceeded.

"I have been given various tasks which interlink between departments, and I’ve had the opportunity to learn the daily processes, improve my confidence by talking to employees and be treated as an adult.”

Tim Craven, WDH’s social investment manager, said: “T Level placements provide a fantastic opportunity for young people to learn more about the world of work whilst complementing their studies at college.

"WDH has had a really good relationship with Castleford College and the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group for many years and it has been great for us to support this new qualification.”