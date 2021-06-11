WDH to invest £3.5 million in homes outside of the district

Wakefield District Housing (WDH) has announce plans to invest £3.5 million into a new affordable scheme in North Yorkshire.

By Nick Frame
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:24 am

In a rare move to invest ouside of the district, the social housing company is to build in Hellifield, near Skipton.

The 23 modern, two and three-bedroom homes will be developed using £1,665,000 funding from the Homes England Wave 2 programme.

The development is only the second time WDH has built outside of Wakefield

Andy Wallhead, chief executive of WDH, said: “This is a great opportunity for WDH to expand our horizons and create positive relationships with other local authorities while increasing our housing stock, providing much needed affordable homes outside the Wakefield area.”

