WDH to invest £3.5 million in homes outside of the district
Wakefield District Housing (WDH) has announce plans to invest £3.5 million into a new affordable scheme in North Yorkshire.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:24 am
In a rare move to invest ouside of the district, the social housing company is to build in Hellifield, near Skipton.
The 23 modern, two and three-bedroom homes will be developed using £1,665,000 funding from the Homes England Wave 2 programme.
The development is only the second time WDH has built outside of Wakefield
Andy Wallhead, chief executive of WDH, said: “This is a great opportunity for WDH to expand our horizons and create positive relationships with other local authorities while increasing our housing stock, providing much needed affordable homes outside the Wakefield area.”