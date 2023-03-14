‘We are becoming a concert jungle’: Residents fight plan to build 400 homes in village

Taylor Wimpey has applied to Wakefield Council to build 408 new homes on farmland in Altofts.

More than 200 people have objected since the plans were submitted a week ago.

Objectors claim the village does not have the infrastructure to cope with the development.

It is claimed there is already a shortage of schools and medical facilities in the area.

Others claim the local road network is struggles to cope with traffic in the area. There is also anger over the potential effects on the environment.

The developer is proposing to build the properties on 18 hectares of land at Altofts Hall Farm.

A mix of homes are proposed, including 24 two-bed apartments, four three-bed bungalows, plus 63 two-bed, 184 three- bed, and 133 four-bed houses.

The plan includes demolition of the existing farm buildings at the site near to Station Road.

Wakefield environment group Residents Against Toxic Scheme (RATS) is among the objectors.

The group claims it should be illegal to build more houses until there is sufficient water, sewage and transport infrastructure to support any new buildings.

The group’s president Paul Dainton said: “This area is already in crisis. There is no doubt about that.

“There has been no real improvement to the roads in Altofts. You are taking about horse and cart roads that have barely been updated since the 1800s.

“The traffic is horrendous in the village, especially around our schools at peak times.

“There aren’t enough trains stopping at the local station. We have lost a clinic and a surgery in Altofts. The are no dentists.

“There have been no sewage improvement in the Normanton area for about 80 years.

“There is absolutely no infrastructure to cope with this and yet they are proposing to build on the last green space in the village.”

One objection on the council’s website states: “I strongly object to Altofts becoming a concrete jungle.

“If this housing estate is built the precedent will be set to blend Altofts into Normanton and Whitwood, therefore losing Altofts as a village and a community.”

Opposition to the scheme began in February last year when Taylor Wimpey began a consultation.

The Residents Against Increased Development in Altofts (RAIDiA) is spearheading the campaign, and say it could open the floodgates for more development.

Secretary to the group, Charlotte Broomhead, said at the time: “This could be just the start of it, Altofts has been earmarked for 2,500 homes, which would double the size of the village.

“If these homes go ahead the precedent will be set.

“These homes will be targeted towards Leeds commuters, so there would be no benefit to anybody in the village.”

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Taylor Wimpey says: “The proposal will create 408 new homes of which there is likely to be a good proportion of families.

“Local facilities such as schools are likely to be impacted by the development.

“Discussions with the council’s children and young persons service and the planners is required to assess any contributions that may need to be considered.

“An assessment of capacity will be agreed with the local council through the application process.

“The proposed development offers a full range of housing, both private and affordable and constitutes sustainable development due to the numerous economic, social and environmental benefits.