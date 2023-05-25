Peter joined Jordans in 1996 and worked solely from the Dewsbury office, before becoming a director of the firm in early 2000. His influence was instrumental in the growth and success of the firm’s Private Client team, which he led with unparalleled dedication and passion.

He was a true gentleman, who deeply cared for his family, colleagues, clients, and community. Christine Sands, Managing Director of Jordans Solicitors, said:

“The loss of Peter has left us all with a void in our hearts. Sukhbeer and I were not only business partners with Peter for over 25 years, but dear friends. Many were drawn to the allure of London, but Peter’s firmly rooted sense of belonging led him back to West Yorkshire, demonstrating his tenacious commitment to local communities.

Jordans Solicitors have announced, with deep sadness, the death of Peter Kirrane, who passed away suddenly last week at home.

“We are honoured to have shared countless memories with him throughout his journey. Our thoughts and support are with his family through this devastating time.”

The news of Peter’s untimely passing is an enormous loss to Jordans and the wider legal community in West Yorkshire. Peter was deeply respected and admired by his peers for his encyclopaedic knowledge, unwavering ethics, charisma, and genuine care for others, which leaves an unforgettable mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Sukhbeer Shergill, Director of Jordans Solicitors, added:

“Peter’s spirit, intellect, humour, and wit made him a pillar of Jordans, one which cannot be replaced. Quietly confident and utterly charming, you could not be cross with Peter, even if it was entirely warranted.

Peter Kirrane seen here with Christine Sands and Sukhbeer Shergill at Jordans 70th celebration party.

“Peter was truly an old soul, one of the good guys in every sense. His timeless values, integrity and demeanour made him a beloved figure in our team. His presence will truly be missed by us all.”

