Denise Jeffery said the council’s priority will still be to look after those most in need in the political year ahead.

Coun Jeffery also said she was ready to take on the new Tory Opposition leader Nadeem Ahmed as Labour looks to increase its massive majority further next year.

Labour now has 49 of 63 council seats after taking four from the Conservatives at least week’s election.

Reflecting on the success, Coun Jeffery said: “People are fed up with the Tories nationally, we can’t take all the credit for it.

“But I do think people in the Wakefield district have put their trust in us.

“We looked after them through the pandemic and I think they recognised that by coming out and putting their trust in us.

“I don’t want to be complacent. We are going to have to work hard to maintain those seats.

“It is no good thinking we have been wonderful and that we can rest on our laurels, because we can’t. We are determined to work to put all our efforts into maintaining those seats.”

The council’s Tory group reinstated Coun Nadeem as its leader on Tuesday, in the wake of dire election results which left them with just seven council seats.

Coun Ahmed was quick to throw down the gauntlet to his political opponents, accusing Labour of “running scared.”

In response, Coun Jeffery said: “The Tories in Wakefield are in disarray. I know Nadeem thinks he can make a comeback and change things. But, quite honestly, we are ready for them.

“He might try and persuade a few independents to come back to him – I doubt it, but we will see.

“We are a strong opposition and I’m a strong leader. I will take him on in the council chamber if that’s how he wants to be.

“I want us all to work together for the district but obviously we have political differences.

“In the pandemic I did work with Nadeem and brought him in to work with us.

“But I’m not afraid to take him on if he thinks he’s going to challenge us. I prefer to be pleasant. But I’m not to be underestimated.”

Outlining the priorities for the new municipal year, Coun Jeffery said: “We still want to look after people.

“We have got a great agenda for social and elderly care.

“The cost of living crisis and recovery board is going to be stronger than ever, working with partners to help people who are struggling.

“Not everything is wonderful for people. Times are tough.

“We have put up council tax by five per cent, but quite frankly it was the Conservative government who made us put it up

“We kept it as low as we could and we are still one of the lowest in West Yorkshire.”

As she gave the Budget speech in March, Coun Jeffery delivered a cryptic message in the council chamber, saying: “Major investors are now being attracted to our district – watch this space.”< Coun Jeffery said the prospects of bringing big business to the district remain strong. Earlier this year, Wakefield was just one of 20 areas chosen by the government to become a 'levelling up partner'. Coun Jeffery said: "We want to concentrate on bringing investment into the district. "Our local development plan has been ready before anyone else and we are having great success with people wanting to come here. "We want to work with the government. "We are going to take as much advantage of that as we can. "I do want it to go across the district. Not just in Wakefield, because it's a city, and Castleford because it's the next biggest town. "I want it in the south east of the district. I want it in Horbury and Ossett. "There is a lot of investment coming and we will work with partners and the government to bring that investment. I'm quite confident." Coun Jeffery's term of office ends in 2026 and has no plans to retire any time soon. >She was re-elected unopposed as leader by her colleagues at a meeting earlier this week, with Coun Jack Hemingway continuing as deputy leader.

Some changes to cabinet roles are to be made, with Coun Michael Graham taking on the vacant portfolio for regeneration, moving from his post in charge of culture, leisure and sport.

Coun Michelle Collins takes on the culture brief while Coun Les Shaw will take on the portfolio for resources.

Coun Jeffery added: “I have no plans to retire. I am here for my full term. I’m determined to get things on track.

“One of the priorities is to bring a younger council forward. I’ve been mentoring young councillors who are now in cabinet.

“I want a real influx of new people.

“Jack and I are a great team. Jack has got the youth – he’s energetic and he’s full of passion for it all.

“I’ve still got the passion and the experience. I’m not in the first flush of youth, but I’ve still got a lot to offer.