‘We don’t need another takeaway’ Plan to convert community centre criticised

The small community centre on Flanshaw Road.

The old building on 78 Flanshaw Road in Wakefield is subject to plans for a conversion.

There have been no official objections lodged against the plans, but with the site being in the middle of a housing estate and in close proximity to Flanshaw Infants & Junior School, it has attracted criticism.

Taking to Facebook, Kelly Walker said: “Right where the school playing field is.

“There’s at least six takeaways within a five-minute walk, why would they need another?

“No parking during the day either because of school.”

Sam Louise Cantillon added: “Right next to a school that is trying to promote healthy eating.”

Jeff Lindop said: “Needs knocking down. We don’t need anymore takeaways.”

Ady Armitage added: “Take away city is Wakefield, no wonder there’s an obesity problem.”

Kevinn Finan saw a positive in the move, but questioned parking problems.

He said: “Guess its better than council knocking it down like they did with Flanshaw Library.

“Parking might be a issue if everyone parks on the hill.”

The single-storey building, which has a small community space, kitchen and toilet could soon have a paved outdoor seating area, if the plans are approved.