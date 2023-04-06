The operator of Welbeck landfill site has confirmed it wants to continue dumping materials at the site in Wakefield until the end of 2025.

Two years ago, residents and protesters were given assurances that the tip would finally close in 2023, with the site then being turned into a country park.

The tip has been in operation since 1998 amid claims of bad smells, harm to the land, pollution of the River Calder and the site being used for dumping animals, including a dead whale.

Paul Dainton, chair of Residents Against Toxic Scheme (RATS), the local campaign group who have objected to the landfill site throughout its lifetime, described the latest development as a ‘betrayal’.

He said: “We have been betrayed time and again by the operators of Welbeck and council officers.

“After years and years of lies, they swore to us that the tip would be closed once and for all at the end of the year.

“Now they are coming back for a two-year extension.

“People in Wakefield have had to put up with this for nearly three decades. While ever there is a penny to be made from Welbeck, they won’t go away.

“It is purely about profit. It is just disgraceful,” he said.

FCC Environment, also known as Welbeck Waste Management Ltd (WWML), currently has permission to tip waste at the site until December 2023.

An extension would allow time for almost 50,000 tonnes of waste to be dumped at the site.

In a document submitted to Wakefield Council, the company says it wants to extend the life of the site due to a reduction in the amount of waste going to landfill.

It also says Covid-19 has led to less waste going to the site.

FCC Environment is yet to submit a formal planning application to the council.

Any application would be have to be considered by the council’s planning and highways committee.

Mr Dainton added: “We have been told specifically for the past four years that once the contract comes to an end there will be no more tipping.

“We had been looking forward to finally getting spades into the ground and turning this site into a treasured public asset.

“We had even been planning where the new fish ponds and footpaths would be going for people to enjoy.

“Now we are faced with this bombshell. It is devastating and feels like it is never going to end.

“For some reason these decisions will not be made until after the local elections.”

A spokesperson for FCC Environment said: “The quantity of waste sent to landfill in the UK has continued to decrease, with increased volumes being recycled or converted into green energy.