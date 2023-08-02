Figures reveal that the cost of living crisis and changing habits of young people are having an impact on evening city centre footfall.

Recent data shows that 38 percent of 16 to 20-year-olds have not drank alcohol in the past 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A meeting heard public safety concerns and a loss of visitors to neighbouring areas such as Leeds are also adding to the pressures on businesses.

Figures reveal that the cost of living crisis and changing habits of young people are having an impact on evening city centre footfall.

Wakefield Council has set up a new city and town centre management team to address the issues.

Concerns over the city’s night time economy were discussed at a meeting of the council’s regeneration, employment and skills scrutiny committee.

Sarah Scholes, the council’s city and town centre markets manager, said: “The pandemic has had a devastating effect on towns and city centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just the fears for some people of going out but you have now got the impact of the cost of living crisis, Brexit, the war in Ukraine.”

“A survey published last week says that, for 92 per cent of the country, the most important issue affecting their lives now is the costs of living.

“Footfall is not going to increase.

“Obviously, it’s a challenge for the council as to how we are going to support the night time economy when we have a lot working against us.

“We can’t put money on the table but we can do several things that can contribute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Scholes said an increase in antisocial behaviour and crime in Wakefield city centre in recent months has added to the problem.

The officer said Wakefield’s “night time economy index” continues to be greater than some neighbouring authorities, including Barnsley and Leeds.

She added: “However, it is now becoming a lifestyle choice not to go out and drink alcohol any more.

“We have to diversify.

“We cannot rely on pubs, clubs and restaurants to attract young people and older generations into our city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Scholes said the priorities for the new five-officer team are to promote the city, diversity the night time economy and improve safety and accessibility.

The officer said: “Wakefield is really improving in how we promote ourselves as a visitor attraction. Our night time economy has a lot to offer.

“We are building on our reputation as a cultural destination. That also has to drip through to the night time so we don’t just stop at 4pm.

“We now have city and town centre living. We have to give people a reason to come out at night.“People need to have a positive experience when they come to the city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initiatives include working with creative and small independent sectors to deliver ‘pop up’ venues at empty units in the city centre.

There will also be a focus on improving the working conditions of those employed in the night time economy.

Ms Scholes said: “We want to work with partners to develop skills, training and development.

“We want to drive up standards and ensure people are earning a living wage.

“We want to create career development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee member Jakob Williamson, Labour councillor for Hemsworth, said he had worked in the night time economy for 12 years and had witnessed a decline in Wakefield city centre.

He said: “Wakefield used to have a strong night time economy. I would say it doen’t any more.

“I used to work five or six nights per week. I have gone down to two.

“I don’t think that is just because of covid. There has been a big decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of it is just a culture around drinking. There are a lot more house parties going on.

“You have got the big cities such as Leeds capitalising on the night time economy while the smaller towns and cities are not.

“We now have only one good night in Wakefield, on a Saturday.

“Friday night is getting quieter and quieter and it is almost non-existent.

“I don’t think we should try to be a ‘mini-Leeds’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, as someone who has worked in Wakefield for 12 years, I’m not sure how much longer we will have a night time economy for.”

Committee member Clive Tennant (Labour, Pontefract North) said: “People are no longer interested in the wild west show.“People are wanting decent bars.

“I think Pontefract, in particular, has bucked the trend.

“In these last few years we have had quality bars, independent bars as well, not run by the big breweries.

“There is a café culture and I think that is the way forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are coming out earlier and by 9pm they are ready for home.”

Committee member Scott Haslam suggested more should be done to help and encourage micro breweries to move into the city centre.

Gwen Page (Labour, Horbury and Ossett South) said older people felt unsafe travelling alone into the city centre at night.

She said: “Coming into Wakefield on a night feels like a no-go area.

“The bus station is horrendous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if you are travelling by car you don’t feel safe in the car parks. It is a barrier.

“We want to come and use these restaurants at night but you find yourself going to out-of-town places instead.

“We need to look at it from that point of view as well.”

Committee chair David Pickersgill said transport and problems with the council-run CCTV system also needed to be addressed.

He said: “Taxis are a large part of the night time economy. But the trade is not there for them.

“The bus services are appalling. There has been a retraction of services.