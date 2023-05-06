Crowds had gathered at the castle to witness the historic occasion, but a problem with the big screen meant people had to resort to watching the ceremony on their mobile phones instead.

Organisers also directed spectators to a nearby church to watch there.

Guy and Natalie Beckett were among those left disappointed after travelling a long distance to be at the castle today.

Guy and Natalie Beckett resorted to watching the ceremony on a mobile phone

Natalie said: “We have driven here to be with friends to watch it, so of course it’s very disappointing. We may as well just have stayed at home.

"Lots of people have come out from all over to watch this. Now we have all resorted to our phones. What’s the point?

"It’s very disappointing.”

Wakefield Council has apologised after the company brought in to live stream the Coronation could not resolve its technical issues in time for the historic ceremony.

Wakefield Council’s service director, Julie Russell, said: “We’re very sorry that people have been let down today.

"It should have been a fantastic experience at Pontefract Castle and we’re really upset that people have gone away disappointed.

“We hope we can make it up to everyone with our event on Sunday.”

Coronation celebrations are scheduled to continue at the castle tomorrow (Sunday), with a free event for the community called “A Right Royal Day Out”, running from noon until 10pm.