'We want your cardboard!' says Pontefract eco-friendly wedding business

Pontefract-based business, Paper Bloom, is looking to make use out of your old cardboard – and do its bit for the environment.

By Shawna Healey
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Paper Bloom makes luggage tags and wedding signage and uses recycled cardboard to make all of their packaging.

The green-thinking business wants to avoid buying recycled cardboard, and increasing its carbon footprint, by sourcing the material locally.

Dave Ellis, partner at the family run business, said: "We think it's really important to reuse and recycle where possible and using recycled cardboard for our packaging is a great way for us to do our bit.

Boxing clever: Dave Ellis, partner at Paper Bloom.
Boxing clever: Dave Ellis, partner at Paper Bloom.
“Up until recently we've been using cardboard that we already had or our neighbours were throwing out, but as we receive more orders we're struggling to get our hands on the quantity we need.

“Of course we can buy recycled cardboard and we do, but that has to be reprocessed which still uses a lot of energy. We're able to avoid this reprocessing for our packaging via cardboard donations which is far better for the environment.

“We know there are a lot of people and businesses out there that end up throwing cardboard away and we'd love to give it a new, eco-friendly lease of life."

If you can help, contact the business via its website: https://paperbloom.co.uk

Paper Bloom makes luggage tags and wedding signage and uses recycled cardboard to make all of their packaging.
Paper Bloom makes luggage tags and wedding signage and uses recycled cardboard to make all of their packaging.
Related topics:Pontefract