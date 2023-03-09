More snow is expected to fall over the next 24 hours with forecasters saying 10-20cm of snow is likely.

Some areas will see even more snowfall which will be accompanied by strong wind.

You can take a look at the hour-by-hour weather forecast here.

Heavy snow is forecast this afternoon and into tomorrow.

Schools closed so far are:

Normanton Newlands Primary School

Evolve Academy (due to staffing issues)

West Bretton J & I School

Netherton J & I School

The Springfield Centre

The Met Office predict the snow will not stop until around 10am tomorrow when it will become dry and sunny.