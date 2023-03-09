Weather update: Wakefield school closures as heavy snow forecast
Schools across Wakefield are closing due to severe snow being forecast this afternoon.
More snow is expected to fall over the next 24 hours with forecasters saying 10-20cm of snow is likely.
Some areas will see even more snowfall which will be accompanied by strong wind.
You can take a look at the hour-by-hour weather forecast here.
Schools closed so far are:
Normanton Newlands Primary School
Evolve Academy (due to staffing issues)
West Bretton J & I School
Netherton J & I School
The Springfield Centre
The Met Office predict the snow will not stop until around 10am tomorrow when it will become dry and sunny.
Keep checking back for further updates.