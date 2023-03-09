News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Weather update: Wakefield school closures as heavy snow forecast

Schools across Wakefield are closing due to severe snow being forecast this afternoon.

By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

More snow is expected to fall over the next 24 hours with forecasters saying 10-20cm of snow is likely.

Some areas will see even more snowfall which will be accompanied by strong wind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can take a look at the hour-by-hour weather forecast here.

Heavy snow is forecast this afternoon and into tomorrow.
Heavy snow is forecast this afternoon and into tomorrow.
Heavy snow is forecast this afternoon and into tomorrow.
Most Popular

Schools closed so far are:

Normanton Newlands Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Evolve Academy (due to staffing issues)

West Bretton J & I School

Netherton J & I School

The Springfield Centre

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office predict the snow will not stop until around 10am tomorrow when it will become dry and sunny.

Keep checking back for further updates.

WakefieldSchools