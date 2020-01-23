Week of family celebrations as Wakefield Rhubarb Festival returns

There’s less than a month to go until the Rhubarb Festival returns - and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

This year’s festival will include a week of family friendly activities in the former Market Hall, followed by a three-day food, drink and rhubarb market in the Cathedral Precinct.

Dame Ruby Rhubarb.

Councillor Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We are really excited to announce that this year’s Rhubarb Festival will be a week-long celebration, giving everyone the chance to come along and enjoy what’s on offer.

“Preparations are already well underway and we are delighted to have already secured two top TV personalities to wow the crowds with their expertise.

“There will be a whole host of other entertainment available including children’s activities and workshops, local produce with a rhubarb twist, hot street food, a Deliciously Yorkshire market and much more. Please get the dates in your diary so you don’t miss out.”

Now in its 14th year, the festival celebrates Wakefield’s heritage as part of the Rhubarb Triangle, a nine square mile area of land which traditionally provided 90 per cent of the world’s forced rhubarb.

It is traditionally the first major event in the UK’s ‘foodie’ calendar, and will this year include entertainment for the whole family through half term week.

The former Market Hall will be transformed into a hub of activity, featuring a storytelling corner and rhubarb video game, as well as a rhubarb recipe exchange and historic photo exhibition.

Special guests including Stephanie Moon, Chef Consultant for All Things Food and Karen Wright, of the Great British Bake Off, will host events in the demonstration marquee.

Other entertainment and activities will include tours through a specially commissioned rhubarb forcing shed, street entertainment, comedy nights, live music and rhubarb-inspired exhibitions.

The Rhubarb Festival will be held from Monday, February 17 to Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Visit experiencewakefield.co.uk/events/rhubarbfestival.aspx for more information or to view the festival schedule in full.