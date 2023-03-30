The coffee evening will take place at 15A Little Westgate every Monday evening between 6pm and 9pm, starting from Monday April 17.

The weekly meeting is open to all men over the age of 18 living in Wakefield.

It has been organised by the team behind Man Matters, a men’s mental health group ran by the Wakefield-based charity, Gasped.

Man Matters is set to hold a weekly coffee evening just for men in the city centre.

Project manager, Olivia Hemsley, said: “We welcome all men over the age 18 and living in the district of Wakefield, to come along to our new coffee evening for a chance to chat with like-minded men, have a cuppa and play some cards.”

Gasped has raised awareness surrounding mental health issues including addictive behaviours, suicide and domestic abuse as well as providing supportive services to help people grow in confidence and rise to the challenges they face in Wakefield, Castleford and the surrounding areas since 1995.

