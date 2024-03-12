Welbeck Landfill Site: Council set to invest over £250,000 to begin work on new country park

Wakefield Council is set to invest more than £250,000 to turn the city’s controversial landfill site into a new country park.
By Tony Gardner
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:35 GMT
The money will kickstart the first phase of development of Welbeck Country Park.

The tip has been in operation since 1998 amid claims of bad smells, harm to the land and pollution of the River Calder.

Senior councillors are expected to give the green light to a phased approach to developing the site near Normanton.

Work is expected to start turning Welbeck landfill site, in Wakefield, into a country park.Work is expected to start turning Welbeck landfill site, in Wakefield, into a country park.
This will see phase one get underway immediately and be delivered within three years.

Planned work includes creating new walking trails, cycle routes, woodlands, grasslands and areas for viewing wildlife.

Plans also include the creation of a ‘friends of’ group to help guide and manage the creation of the park.

Jack Hemingway, the council’s cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “Welbeck’s new future is as a country park.

Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for climate change and environment, pictured at Welbeck.Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for climate change and environment, pictured at Welbeck.
“These plans reinforce our long-term commitment to making this happen.”

A public consultation on the future of Welbeck was carried out last year.

More work is expected to be carried out over the next 15 years as more sections of the landfill site are restored.

Future facilities could include building a visitor centre, a café and cycling hub.

But a report to senior councillors says there is “a level of uncertainty” around the timeline for completion of the landfill operations due to legal challenge by tip operators Welbeck Waste Management Ltd (WWML).

In November, the council’s planning committee rejected the company’s application to continue tipping waste at the site by two more years.

The decision has been appealed and a Planning Inspectorate hearing is expected to take place later this year.

WWML says it needs more time to fill the remaining capacity at the site due to a shortage of materials going to landfill.

The report adds: “The activity will therefore focus on the areas of land which are within the council’s direct control and outside of the area of land leased to WWML.”

Coun Hemingway added: “In time Welbeck will become an important destination for recreation, a haven for nature, a valuable green space and source of biodiversity.

“It’s days as a landfill site must come to an end.”

Cabinet members will discuss the plans at a meeting on Tuesday March 19.

