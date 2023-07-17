News you can trust since 1852
Welbeck landfill site operators given permission to tip more hazardous waste

Councillors have approved a scheme to increase the amount of hazardous waste that can be dumped at Welbeck landfill site in Wakefield.
By Tony Gardner
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:43 BST- 2 min read

The scheme was given the go-ahead despite pleas from an environmental group to turn it down.

FCC Environment, also known as Welbeck Waste Management Ltd (WWML), was given permission to increase the amount of hazardous material dumped at the site from 29,999 tonnes to 49,999 tonnes per year.

The operator made the application “due to a general shortage of non-hazardous material”.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee approved the scheme.

Council officers described the application as a “minor variation” to the operator’s permit.

Paul Dainton, president of Residents Against Toxic Scheme (RATS), the campaign group that has objected to the landfill site throughout its 25-year lifetime, urged the committee to reject the scheme.

He told a meeting: “I told you ten years ago I would be back and I was called a liar and scaremonger.

“I told you five years ago I would be back and you called me stupid, a liar and a scaremonger.

“And I’m back again. This will be ongoing forever.

“This is all about profit for the few.

“While ever there is a penny to be made out of this, Welbeck will try to continue this scheme.

“There is an agreement between this authority and Welbeck management to continue to take this waste no matter what anybody says.”

Referring to a report on the plans, Mr Dainton said: “This is 130 pages of propaganda by Welbeck management and the officers of Wakefield Council.

“They have an appalling record.

“They don’t want us to tell you the truth.

“If we pass this it could give Welbeck management the opportunity to expand the site even further.”

Selina Gaskgarth, speaking on before of the operator, said: “At the time of the original application we thought that there would be an element of non-hazardous soil but that hasn’t been the case due to market conditions and the nature of materials that have been arriving locally.”

The site is expected to be transformed into a country park.

Two years ago, residents and protesters were given assurances the tip would finally close in 2023.

But earlier this year, the operator confirmed it wants to continue dumping materials at the site for a further two years, until the end of 2025.

Jacquie Speight, councillors for Altofts and Whitwood ward, told the meeting: “For 25 years now, local residents have had to live in close proximity to this business, suffering the consequences of noise, odour and dust pollution.

“Surely bringing in yet more contaminated soils will have a detrimental impact on the environment.

“The council has a climate change action plan.

“I cannot help but think that this approach is contrary, to some extent, to the aims and ambitions of this plan.”

