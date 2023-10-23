Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of Wakefield Council’s investment in leisure facilities the building has been improved, with changes to make it more environmentally friendly.

Air source heat pumps have replaced boilers and a roof mounted solar panel has been installed. Other work includes a new filtration system and pipework and the revamp of the swimming pool changing area which has new lockers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pool was closed over the summer, for the final stage of the works to be completed and to minimise disruption to school swimming lessons. It has now reopened and has welcomed people back.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Michelle Collins at Normanton Leisure.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport said: “We’re so pleased to see these improvements and to know that residents will be able to enjoy improvements to the swimming pool, the gym and the fitness area.

“Thanks to everyone for bearing with us while the works were happening. It’s really positive to know that people are enjoying these excellent facilities.”

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “The improvements that we’ve made will have environmental benefits as they’ll reduce carbon emissions. They’ll also make the pool more sustainable into the future and help to reduce energy bills.

“This investment will contribute to our plan to be net zero by 2030.”