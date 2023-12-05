Welcome Spaces: Free, warm, safe places across Wakefield to enjoy a cuppa and company

The cost-of-living crisis is still affecting people across the Wakefield district, with some people hesitant to turn on their heating as the weather grows colder.

To help, Wakefield Council has ‘Welcome Spaces’ that are open to everyone as a free, warm, safe place where people can enjoy a hot drink, free activities and some company.

Last year the district’s libraries alone provided almost 23,000 hot drinks to residents escaping the cold, this year they plan to do the same alongside family hubs and Help at the Hub venues.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Health and Poverty, said: “During these difficult times, we want everyone to know they are not alone and that we are here to help and support them.

Coun Michelle Collins and Coun Maureen Cummings at Wakefield Library's Welcome Space.

“Our Welcome Spaces are open to anyone and those who use them are guaranteed a very warm welcome and a friendly, inclusive atmosphere.”

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Libraries are at the very heart of our local communities and so provide a welcoming and safe space for people to visit.

“Everyone has a right to be warm, so expect a warm welcome when you visit.”

Libraries are open to all and have a host of free activities to take part in alongside their offer of books, free internet and computer access and soft seating.

Coun Michelle Collins and Coun Maureen Cummings with Craig Davison, who visits the Welcome Space

Families with children are also invited to attend a free coffee morning or family activity through their local family hub, with advice and support available if needed.

For people worried about the rising cost of living, support is available at Help at the Hub venues across the district, where they can access help and advice on a range of issues including money, budgeting and benefits, jobs, skills and housing and other support services.

The service is provided by the Residents First Group, made up of organisations such as Wakefield Council, Citizens Advice Wakefield District, WDH Cash Wise and the Department for Work and Pensions who are working together to help Wakefield residents.

Especially as they face higher bills, and an increase in goods prices that are putting many household budgets under huge pressure.

More information can be found by visiting www.wakefield.gov.uk/welcomespaces