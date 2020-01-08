Welcome to the world: Meet the babies born on Christmas Day and New Year's Day

New Year is a special time for everyone, but no more than the parents who marked the start of the decade by welcoming their new babies into the world.

Joining the celebrations were Carley Scollen and Jason Scholes, from Pontefract, who welcomed their daughter Lilly-Rose Maureen at 7.34am on New Year’s Day.

Sam Ward and Hollie Saunders with baby Harry (left), Nichola and Peter welcomed twin boys Jenson and Mason (top) and Carley Scollen with Lilly-Rose.

Carley said: “It’s been great, she’s my second child, there’s a seven year age difference.

“But her brother Logan just wants to mother her all the time. I was due on January 10th so it was a bit of a shock.”

Hollie Saunders, 21, from Castleford, also welcomed her son Harry Alexander Ward with boyfriend Sam Ward at 1.25am on New Year’s Day, a week ahead of her due date.

She said: “It’s going great, he sleeps in the day but not on a night.

“It’s a massive shock to the system. Nobody tells you about the emotions of trying to adjust to a new life, but it’s definitely worth it.”

Also sharing in the new baby glow are Nichola and Peter Lakin, from Wakefield, who had a festive season to remember when they welcomed twin boys Jenson and Mason on Christmas Day.