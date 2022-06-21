Welcome to Wakefield: Council supporting National Refugee Week with events

As part of National Refugee Week this week, events are taking place across the district to recognise and support the families and individuals who have taken refuge in the district.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We have a strong history in our district of welcoming refugees, and we are proud to be able to provide a safe haven, often at the most vulnerable time of people’s lives.

“We recognise the value they can bring to our local communities, and these events are not just to support and celebrate our refugees as they settle into a new life here but also for everyone to come together and get to know each other.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wakefield district is continuing its long and proud commitment of welcoming refugees into its communities.

Events taking place are:

​Refugee week celebrations for Resettlement Families

Wednesday, June 22, 4pm to 6pm at ​Quaker Meeting House, Thornhill Street.

​Craft, Games and Chat

​Thursday, June 23 from 2pm to 4pm. Special celebration wtih food at ​The Art House.

Social evening with food and music

Thursday, June 23, 6pm-8pm at Quaker Meeting House, Thornhill Street.

Mini Garden Spectacular

Saturday, June 25 from 2pm to 4pm at The Art House, terrace room and terrace where there will be plants, crafts, creativity and cakes for all the family.

Family afternoon party