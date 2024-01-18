West End to Wakefield: Cancer survivor brings star-studded charity gala to Wakefield's Unity Hall
Kimberley Hattersley-Barton, 26 and who has survived four different cancer diagnoses, will donate money raised from ticket sales to Macmillan Cancer Support, Beads of Courage UK and Starlight Children's Foundation.
The ‘Life With The Ribbon: Charity Gala’ will be taking place at Wakefield’s Unity Hall on Saturday, April 13 at 6pm.
The “one-off showcase” will feature West End and industry professionals from shows including Pretty Woman, Les Misérables, Waitress and Cinderella.
Local dance groups, including the Maria Penrose Dance Studios, will also be performing.
Kimberley said she has a huge passion for musical theatre and dance and, even thought she has never organised an event of this scale before, began preparations for the massive undertaking early last summer.
She reached out to performers, including some West End contacts, to put together the entertainment for the event.
Two such contacts were a performer who has held the role of Éponine in Les Misérables and an original cast member of Waitress.
Kimberley said: “All the money that we raise from selling tickets will be going to the three charities. There’s been so much that’s gone into this – all my spare time has gone into it.
"I have been excited because I know it will be so worth it”
As if organising the event was not enough, Kimberley will also performing with dancers from the Maria Penrose Dance Studios, which Kimberley has choreographed herself.
Kimberley said she wants “the whole evening to be a celebration and uplifting”.
She added: "I would love to make this so successful that we could have a second year in a row.”
Tickets range from £20 to £25, with premium tickets including a programme and a seat further forward. All of the ticket price (minus the booking fee) will be donated to charity.
You can buy tickets and find out more about the event from the Unity Hall website. Kimberley also posts information on her Instagram account: @kimberleys_lifewiththeribbon