West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Here are the finalists for this year's awards ceremony

Each year we witness a diverse array of applications, not only from apprentices but from various organisations, all driven by a shared commitment to highlighting the significance of apprenticeships.

This event serves as a testament to the vibrant apprenticeship landscape in West Yorkshire, celebrating the dedication of both apprentices and their advocates.

Bradford College is proud to be the headline sponsor of the awards.

Winners at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023. Photo: Gerard Binks

Kelly McAllister, head of apprenticeships and business development, said: “Apprenticeships play an integral role in providing opportunities for people of all ages in developing skills and expertise to support them into work or to progress through their career.

"We know that our region is full of amazing examples of apprenticeships being transformative for both individual apprentices and the businesses employing such talent.

"We can’t wait to celebrate these successes at the awards taking place in our city later this year.”

Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently evaluated each entry to determine this year's finalists. The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the calibre of submissions received.

Guests at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023. Photo: Gerard Binks

This year the degree apprentice category received many applications, making the judging process event more challenging.

We would like to thank our panel of judges: Nick Garthwaite; Suzie Bell, project manager - Ahead Partnership; and Katie Rankin, co-chair of the Yorkshire and Humber AAN - emerging talent and careers manager at Jet2/Jet2 Holidays.

In collaboration with Bradford College and our event partners - FDM Group, Zenith, Leeds Trinity University, First Intuition, Shipley College, YHANN and our charity partner Aphasia Support - we are looking forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards ceremony.

The event will take place at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford, on Thursday, May 9. Guests will be invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, sponsored by the Cedar Court Hotel.

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 will be presented in a ceremony at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford, on May 9

Following networking opportunities, attendees will enjoy a three-course meal and the eagerly awaited awards ceremony.

We invite you to join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our finalists, who are instrumental in shaping the future of apprenticeships in our region.

Awards will be given across 14 categories, which encompass apprentices, employers, colleges, trainers and supporters.

Here is the full list of this year’s finalists:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Alin Florin Pop, Unity Plus Healthcare Ltd.

Elliott Dickson, TF Building Contractors Limited.

Frank Darby, Marshall (Joinery) Ltd.

Harrison Peckover, TC Builders.

Sam Allen, Conservatory Outlet.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Amy Hickie, Muirhead Dental Health.

Andrew Greenwood, BMA Plumbing & Heating Ltd.

Cerys Glynn, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays.

Katie Thistleton, Quality Bearings Online.

Lucie Fieldhouse, Versatile Home Improvements.

Maizie Grange, Construction Marine Ltd.

Shauni Johnson, Equans Services Limited.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

To be announced.

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Alexandra Johnson, Produmax Ltd.

Alexandra Raddall, Leeds Trinity University.

Amaya Beale, Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd.

Andrew Mannion, Reliance Precision Limited.

Ben Farrell, FDM Group.

Ehsan Hussain, Leeds Trinity University.

Helen Beevers, Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust.

Jae Priest, CML Civil Engineering.

Kieran Taylor, CML Civil Engineering.

Engineering and Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Alexandra Johnson, Produmax Ltd.

Maddie Bissett, Unilever.

Maria Perrins, Reliance Precision Limited.

Thomas Marchant, Brandon Medical.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Cerys Glynn, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays.

Charlotte Kelly, Bradford Cyrenians.

Deshanya Manikam, Luminate Education Group.

Emily Reeves, Leeds Colton Vets for Pets.

Shauni Johnson, Equans Services Limited.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Bernadette McNichol, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Faye Irving, Bradford Teaching Hospitals.

Helen Beevers, Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust.

Luke Stevens, Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust.

Serrina Cooper, Roundhay Road Surgery.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Fizza Mumtaz, Bradford District Credit Union.

George Comer, Paul Hartmann.

Joel Samuel Hartley, Covea Insurance.

Oscar Kelly, Nexus National Security Network.

Stephen Beardsley, Covea Insurance.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Dermot Mysiuk, Henley Stone.

Elliott Dickson, TF Building Contractors Limited.

Frank Darby, Marshall (Joinery) Ltd.

Harrison Peckover, TC Builders.

Lucie Fieldhouse, Versatile Home Improvements.

Mentor of the Year

Mark Roper, CML Civil Engineering.

Rebecca Ridley, Leeds Colton Vets for Pets.

Vicky Patterson, Leeds College of Building.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Asda.

Jet2.com & Jet2holidays.

Zenith.

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year

Connect Housing.

EN:Able Futures.

Leeds Colton Vets for Pets.

Reliance Precision Limited.

Large Business Apprentice Employer

Asda.

FDM Group.

Jet2.com & Jet2holidays.

Morrisons.

Together Housing Group.

Zenith.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Bradford College.

CML Civil Engineering.

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group – Apprenticeship Team.