West Yorkshire bikers set to ride across Wakefield and Leeds in memory of group leader's late wife

They will be riding from Otley to Wakefield and back on Sunday October 2.

Jules’s late wife Julie passed away from cancer in 2017 after having a full hysterectomy and a kidney removed two years prior.

They had been together for 27 years and married for 18 months before she lost her battle.

Jules Woolley will ride across Leeds and Wakefield in memory of his late wife, Julie.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jules said: “I’m organising this bike ride because Wakefield Hospice supported me when I lost my wife, Julie, to cancer five years ago.

"To mark our anniversary, I will be riding from Otley and visiting places from my old life – Lofthouse, Angler’s Country Park, maybe Wakefield Hospice and then up to The Travellers Inn in Stanley for around 5pm.

"Hopefully there will be a few of us on the ride, with many riders from my motorcycle club, Wharfedale Motorcycle Group. There are about 17 currently signed up to take part.”

Jules and Julie lived in Lofthouse for the majority of their relationship where they raised their son, Alex.

Jules and Claire Woolley and their new blended family.

Jules hopes to raise around £500 for Wakefield Hospice which provided care and support for not only his wife, but himself and his son through Julie’s last days.

He set up Wharfedale Motorcycle Group around four months ago to meet like-minded individuals with a passion for motorcycles.

He added: “Ultimately, it was the hospice that took care of my wife in 2017 for her final days and they took care of me and my son too. The support for all three of us was amazing.

“I did a charity thing for the hospice within the first year of Julie passing but five years later, it is time to do something else to pay it back.

"Any funds raised will go towards helping other families like they helped mine, so I’d be grateful for any support.”

Jules now lives and works in Otley with his new wife Claire, who also lost her late husband to cancer, and his son and his two stepdaughters.