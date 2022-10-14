West Yorkshire children’s hospice raises over £280,000 in just 48 hours

The Every Minute Matters campaign - aimed at raising enough funds to support 100 families during pregnancy or following the loss of a baby - was match-funded, meaning every donation was doubled by Forget Me Not’s generous backers.

Gareth Pierce, director of income generation at Forget Me Not, said: “We can’t thank the local community enough for their support – we’ve never attempted anything this ambitious before and to have achieved over 90 per cent of our target is just mind-blowing!

“So many people have pulled together to help us raise this incredible amount.

The Forget Me Not children's hospice campaign took place between October 12 and October 14.

“Thank you to all the businesses, groups, staff, volunteers and families we support, who stepped up as team leaders to share our messages and encourage everyone they knew to donate.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and of course, to our backers who pledged to match all donations so that every pound we received was doubled - this money is so important.

“Our vital support for families suffering the pain and grief of losing a baby is paid for purely through fundraising and this income means we can support around 100 more local families when they need us the most.”

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield supports babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Kirklees, neighbouring Calderdale and other areas of West Yorkshire.

Forget Me Not is still accepting donations to the Every Minute Matters campaign and every pound will continue to be matched until they reach their goal of £300,000.