West Yorkshire Combined Authority backs out of plan to move policing and crime team to Wakefield

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council had set aside £1.1m to build new office space and facilities to accommodate WYCA at its Wakefield One headquarters building.

In July last year, the council’s cabinet approved the injection of the sum into its capital programme to cover office fit-out costs at the city centre building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report says WYCA has now formally advised the council that they no longer require the space in Wakefield One.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Combined Authority has backed out of plans to locate departments, including the policing and crime, at the Wakefield One building.

The report adds: “This project is now ceased and the monies need to be removed from the programme.

“Any subsequent proposal on the use of space in Wakefield would need a new decision by cabinet.”

WYCA approached the council last year with a request for office space, mainly for use by the policing and crime team and violence reduction unit (VRU).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Flexible accommodation” was also sought to accommodate other WYCA departments and West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin’s office.

Plans included transforming the building’s upper ground floor to include a minimum of 68 extra desks, meeting rooms, kitchen facility and a “break out space within a fully secured and soundproof environment.”

The scheme was intended to enable WYCA staff to “work in a more hybrid and transformed manner.”

Following the decision not to complete the move, the council’s cabinet approved the removal of £1.1m from the capital programme at a meeting today (September 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “Due to a change in requirements from the combined authority, the project for Wakefield One will not proceed.”

A spokesperson for WYCA said: “As part of our devolution deal with government, the powers of the police and crime commissioner were transferred to the mayor.

“Location options were explored to accommodate existing staff and a decision was made to locate them at our office in Leeds.