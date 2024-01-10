News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

West Yorkshire evens in 2024: Here’s when Normanton Gala, Rhubarb Festival and more big Wakefield events will be taking place in 2024

Wakefield has a host of annual events that always draw huge crowds.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 10th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

From the Rhubarb Festival to Normanton Gala, there is plenty to look forward to this coming year.

Here we’ve put together a list of some of the most popular ones and when they will be taking place in 2024.

Here are some dates for your diary in 2024

1. West Yorkshire evens in 2024: Here’s when Normanton Gala, Rhubarb Festival and more big Wakefield events will be taking place in 2024

Here are some dates for your diary in 2024 Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
Wakefield Rhubarb Festival takes place between Friday, February 16 and Sunday, February 18

2. West Yorkshire evens in 2024: Here’s when Normanton Gala, Rhubarb Festival and more big Wakefield events will be taking place in 2024

Wakefield Rhubarb Festival takes place between Friday, February 16 and Sunday, February 18 Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The Pumpkin Festival, at Farmer Copleys farm, near Pontefract returns from Saturday, September 21 to Thursday, October 31

3. West Yorkshire evens in 2024: Here’s when Normanton Gala, Rhubarb Festival and more big Wakefield events will be taking place in 2024

The Pumpkin Festival, at Farmer Copleys farm, near Pontefract returns from Saturday, September 21 to Thursday, October 31 Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Pontefract Liquorice Festival is back on Sunday, July 14

4. West Yorkshire evens in 2024: Here’s when Normanton Gala, Rhubarb Festival and more big Wakefield events will be taking place in 2024

Pontefract Liquorice Festival is back on Sunday, July 14 Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West YorkshireWakefield